Glass tears up from loud ovation after 1st NHL hat trick 

Who cut the onions at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday?

Nashville Predators forward Cody Glass got emotional during a postgame interview after scoring his first NHL hat trick in a 5-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Glass received a loud, extended ovation from fans in the stands after he was asked by Bally Sports reporter Kara Hammer about his feelings after the career milestone.

He wiped away tears while he took in the crowd.

“I hate saying that I'm emotional, but these guys [Predators fans] do it to me,” Glass said in a video posted by Bally Sports. “These guys are awesome. It’s unbelievable that they do. They are the reason we play; we want to win.”

The forward’s hat trick helped extend the Predators win streak to eight games.

