Tkachuk pulling for old high school classmate Tatum, Celtics in NBA Finals

SUNRISE, Fla. – Matthew Tkachuk is focused on winning the Stanley Cup for the Florida Panthers when they play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

But the Panthers forward is also keeping an eye on his good friend and fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum, who’s trying to win his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks.

“Yeah it’s actually really cool when you think about it," Tkachuk said at the Stanley Cup Final Media Day at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday. "Everyone from St. Louis, whether they were going to watch or not, with having both of us in, I’d say there’s a lot of people, especially the kids we grew up with and families and people who know us, they’re pulling for both teams. It’s super cool to have that support back home for not only myself, but for the Celtics as well."

Tkachuk and Tatum both attended Chaminade College Preparatory School, an independent Catholic school for boys in grades 6-12, in St. Louis. Tkachuk left there after the ninth grade for the United States National Development Program. Tatum graduated in 2016 and his No. 22 was retired by the school two years later.

The Celtics are up 1-0 in their best-of-7 series in the NBA Finals after defeating the Mavericks 107-89 at TD Garden on Thursday. Tatum had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block.

Boston is one step closer to a title. Now Tkachuk knows its his chance to help the Panthers do the same.

“I know I’m watching the games. I watched the game last night. I think it would be unreal for Chaminade and all of St. Louis if we can both win it,” Tkachuk said. “Yeah, I’m definitely cheering for him. Definitely."