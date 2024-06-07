NHL, WWE partner to bring fans Stanley Cup championship belt

Why lift the Stanley Cup when you can wear it?

The National Hockey League and WWE have teamed up to bring fans a unique new commemorative Stanley Cup Championship Belt.

The belt looks very much like the belts given out to the current wrestling champion in each division, except this one features a large Stanley Cup on the front and the WWE logo on either side.

The glitzy souvenir also features custom side plates which will display the logo of the 2024 Stanley Cup champs, be it the Florida Panthers or Edmonton Oilers.

Fans will be able to purchase the new belt on NHLShop.com, WWEShop.com or Fanatics.com.