Mike McDaniel sums up excitement for Cup Final with perfect quote

Mike McDaniel had a lively reaction to a question about the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday.

During a post-practice press conference, the Miami Dolphins head coach was asked if he would be watching the Cup Final between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

“Absolutely. I mean, Do I have a pulse?” McDaniel responded to the question. “I do. I’ll be there watching.”

With nothing more to say on the matter, McDaniel walked off, probably to crunch some Panthers stats ahead of Saturday's Game 1.

McDaniel is no stranger to cheering on the Panthers. During last season’s Eastern Conference Final, the football coach banged the pregame drum and led fans in a “Let’s Go Panthers” chant.

Looks like McDaniel is counting down the days until Saturday.

