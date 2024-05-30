Oettinger’s stray stick robs McDavid of goal in Game 4

Jake Oettinger’s stick laid it all on the line.

The Dallas Stars goalie’s discarded stick made the save of the Western Conference Final in Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

With the Oilers on a power play late in the first period, Oettinger lost his stick which landed behind him in the crease. Oilers forward Connor McDavid then took a shot down low on the empty net which hit off the Oettinger’s stray stick on the goal line and kept the game tied 2-2.

Later, McDavid shook his head in disbelief on the Oilers bench.

Looks like Oettinger really can make saves with no hands.