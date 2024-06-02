Snow family helps Gleason throw first pitch at Mariners game on Lou Gehrig Day

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease after it claimed the life of the New York Yankees Hall of Fame first baseman at age 37 in 1941.

Chris Snow inspired countless people after his diagnosis in June of 2019. He was given about a year to live at the time. But, on his 40th birthday, the former Boston Red Sox beat writer and Melrose, Massachusetts native threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park in 2021. Snow died in September 2023 at age 42.

On Sunday, it was Cohen and Willow's turn to throw their pitches. The family was invited by Gleason, who had become a close friend of Chris, to participate in the ceremony along with Pearl Jam guitarist and ALS awareness advocate Mike McCready, who played the national anthem before the game.