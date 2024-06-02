Snow family helps Gleason throw first pitch at Mariners game on Lou Gehrig Day

As MLB shines light on support of fight against ALS, late former Flames executive among honorees

Mariners snow fam
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Former Calgary Flames assistant general manager, the late Chris Snow, was among those honored before the Seattle Mariners game on Sunday.

Snow's widow Kelsie and two children, Cohen and Willow, were invited to help former NFL player Steve Gleason, who is currently battling ALS, throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Lou Gehrig Day.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease after it claimed the life of the New York Yankees Hall of Fame first baseman at age 37 in 1941.

Chris Snow inspired countless people after his diagnosis in June of 2019. He was given about a year to live at the time. But, on his 40th birthday, the former Boston Red Sox beat writer and Melrose, Massachusetts native threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park in 2021. Snow died in September 2023 at age 42.

On Sunday, it was Cohen and Willow's turn to throw their pitches. The family was invited by Gleason, who had become a close friend of Chris, to participate in the ceremony along with Pearl Jam guitarist and ALS awareness advocate Mike McCready, who played the national anthem before the game.

Mariners outfielder Luke Raley did the catching for the Snow kids before posing for a picture. According to MLB.com, Cohen threw from the Big-League rubber while Willow delivered an underhanded softball strike to raucous cheers from the crowd.

Lou Gehrig Day is an annual event where Major League Baseball honors and supports all those in the fight against ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Short Shifts

Rangers coach Laviolette can't help but laugh at shirtless Panthers fan

Oilers ‘butt heads’ playing Mario Kart on plane

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 31

99-year-old Rangers fan celebrates birthday in style

Oettinger’s stray stick robs McDavid of goal in Game 4

Smith makes impromptu appearance on McAfee show, talks Utah franchise 

Barkley gets signed Draisaitl jersey on 'NBA on TNT'

Lafreniere scores slick goal as Rangers fans in Central Park celebrate

Panthers honor World War II veteran Terens at Game 3

Travis Kelce attends Game 2 of Western Conference Final in Dallas

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 24

Oettinger makes amazing stick save to stop McDavid in 1st overtime

ThunderBug surprises McDonagh’s kids with welcome back video

NHL providing data-driven broadcast of Western Conference Final

NFL’s Dolphins wish Panthers luck ahead of Eastern Conference Final

Silvos stretches for impressive glove save in Game 7

Canucks coach Tocchet sees old spaghetti cooking video resurface

Rangers fans toss hats during MSG viewing party after Kreider's 3rd goal