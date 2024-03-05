Swedish Special Olympics goalie cries tears of joy after receiving signed Ullmark jersey

The Boston Bruins' and Linus Ullmark’s small gesture made a special fan’s day.

The Bruins sent a care package to a Swedish Special Olympics goalie named Simon after the Gothenburg native went viral on social media.

Last month, TSN’s Jesse Pollock posted a video of Simon’s priceless reaction after receiving a Bruins puck from the Hockey Hall of Fame and a Bobby Orr jersey. He also wrote that Simon was Ullmark’s biggest fan.

The clip caught the Bruins' attention and the team sent Simon a special gift.

In a video posted to social media, Simon was ecstatic as he opened the package of Bruins swag.