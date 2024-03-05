Swedish Special Olympics goalie cries tears of joy after receiving signed Ullmark jersey

Bruins send swag package after player goes viral on social media

Ullmark fan cries
By Anna Kulesa
NHL.com Staff Writer

The Boston Bruins' and Linus Ullmark’s small gesture made a special fan’s day.

The Bruins sent a care package to a Swedish Special Olympics goalie named Simon after the Gothenburg native went viral on social media.

Last month, TSN’s Jesse Pollock posted a video of Simon’s priceless reaction after receiving a Bruins puck from the Hockey Hall of Fame and a Bobby Orr jersey. He also wrote that Simon was Ullmark’s biggest fan.

The clip caught the Bruins' attention and the team sent Simon a special gift.

In a video posted to social media, Simon was ecstatic as he opened the package of Bruins swag.

He screamed and hugged his sister when he saw Ullmark’s jersey was signed.

The Special Olympics goalie was then brought to tears after watching a special video message Ullmark made for his number one fan.

Ullmark wrote on social media watching Simon’s reaction made him emotional.

“I’m happy that our small gesture made such an impact,” Ullmark wrote on social media. “It shows that even the smallest things in our own life could be so much bigger in someone else’s.”

