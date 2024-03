On Saturday, Maverick Ott -- son of St. Louis Blues assistant coach Steve Ott -- saw an opportunity to shine, and to say he made the most of it would be an understatement.

As the Blues were facing the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center, Maverick found himself on the big screen and immediately got to work. He ripped off his Blues hat and jersey before waving it around while he danced in his seat.

He even threw in a flex for the crowd.