Oilers fans know that a Connor McDavid jersey is appropriate attire anywhere, even on the golf course.

During the weekend’s Canadian Open in Ontario, professional golfer Wil Bateman put that to the test. After teeing off on Sunday, Bateman grabbed a McDavid sweater from the crowd and put it on as he walked to his ball.

As the Edmonton-born golfer made his way down the fairway with the jersey, a prominent “Let’s Go Oilers!” chant broke out.