On Thursday, Tillie handed out T-shirts of her great work to the entire Flames team.

Reactions from the team did not vary - they were all blown away by the special gift.

Tillie had smiles and warm greetings for all of the Flames, but saved the biggest hug for her dad.

The Flames organization also clearly recognizes talent when they see it, as Tillie's shirt will be on sale at the team store with proceeds benefitting Kids Cancer Care of Alberta.