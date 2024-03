Dion roasted Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo for his lack of attire.

“Thank you so much for getting ready for me tonight,” Dion said and pointed at Carlo.

The chirp earned laughs from the Bruins locker room.

Dion then broke out into an enthusiastic reading of the starters. She even treated the Bruins to a little singing, hitting a high note as she read forward Danton Heinen’s name.

Later, Dion and two of her sons enjoyed the game from a suite.