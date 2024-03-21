Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Stars forward captures moment on video after practice

beau duchene ott goal

© Matt Duchene

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Beau Duchene is already making a name for himself against NHL goalies.

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene’s five-year-old son showed off some sweet stick handling skills against goalie Jake Oettinger in a video posted by his dad on social media on Thursday.

Beau, dressed in his dad’s No. 95 jersey, missed his first shot against the Stars goalie which went wide of the net. Not giving up, Beau skated with the puck around the net, put it to his backhand and scored a five-hole goal past Oettinger.

The mini-Duchene flashed a big smile after the goal as his dad cheered him on.

This isn’t the first time Beau has exhibited his impressive hockey skills. Before his dad’s 1,000 games ceremony in January, he scored a goal during warmups on the American Airlines Center ice which earned cheers from the crowd.

A future (Dallas) star is in the making.

Short Shifts

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

McDavid takes part in viral social media video, makes young fan's day

Pastrnak wears fan’s bear suit tossed on ice after hat trick

Youth hockey player breaks out epic celebration during Capitals-Flames game

Compher, sister rock each other’s jerseys before games at PPG Paints Arena

Panarin swipes sip of Pang's drink during game, broadcaster has good laugh

Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Bruins honor van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL game in front of family, friends

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 15

Save of the Season? Forsberg robs certain goal with sliding glove stop

Kraken honor Eberle for 1,000 NHL games with special pregame ceremony

Hurricanes do 'The Bird' Storm Surge after Kuznetsov scores in win

Goal of the Season? Flyers' Frost scores on between-the-legs move

Jagr on mission to find stolen Penguins bobbleheads

Kraken sport custom T-shirts, jersey patches in honor of Eberle’s 1,000th NHL game

Hayes gets visit from nephews before game in hometown Boston

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog