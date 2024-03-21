Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Beau Duchene is already making a name for himself against NHL goalies.

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene’s five-year-old son showed off some sweet stick handling skills against goalie Jake Oettinger in a video posted by his dad on social media on Thursday.

Beau, dressed in his dad’s No. 95 jersey, missed his first shot against the Stars goalie which went wide of the net. Not giving up, Beau skated with the puck around the net, put it to his backhand and scored a five-hole goal past Oettinger.

The mini-Duchene flashed a big smile after the goal as his dad cheered him on.