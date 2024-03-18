Compher, sister rock each other’s jerseys before games at PPG Paints Arena

Red Wings forward, teammates support PWHL Toronto in Pittsburgh

Compher sibilings in Pitt

© Detroit Red Wings

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Compher siblings took over PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

J.T. Compher and his sister, Jesse, both made sure to support each other with their walk-in outfits before their respective games in Pittsburgh.

The Detroit Red Wings forward and his teammates wore his sister’s PWHL Toronto jersey as they arrived at their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, Jesse and PWHL Toronto defeated PWHL Montreal 2-1 for their 10th straight win at the Penguins home arena as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Weekend. It was the most attended women’s hockey game in Pittsburgh history.

Jesse wore her brother’s No. 37 Red Wings jersey during walk-ins before her game.

The talented siblings posed for a picture together on the bench in between games.

Short Shifts

Panarin swipes sip of Pang's drink during game, broadcaster has good laugh

Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Bruins honor van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL game in front of family, friends

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 15

Save of the Season? Forsberg robs certain goal with sliding glove stop

Kraken honor Eberle for 1,000 NHL games with special pregame ceremony

Hurricanes do 'The Bird' Storm Surge after Kuznetsov scores in win

Goal of the Season? Flyers' Frost scores on between-the-legs move

Jagr on mission to find stolen Penguins bobbleheads

Kraken sport custom T-shirts, jersey patches in honor of Eberle’s 1,000th NHL game

Hayes gets visit from nephews before game in hometown Boston

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

Roy tosses puck to fan wearing his shirt behind bench

Lomberg, son rock matching suits on Kids Day

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 8

Pittsburgh milkshake shop holds final ‘Jake’s Shake Day’ after Guentzel trade