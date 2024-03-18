Compher, sister rock each other’s jerseys before games at PPG Paints Arena

The Compher siblings took over PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.
J.T. Compher and his sister, Jesse, both made sure to support each other with their walk-in outfits before their respective games in Pittsburgh.
Red Wings forward, teammates support PWHL Toronto in Pittsburgh
© Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings forward and his teammates wore his sister’s PWHL Toronto jersey as they arrived at their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the evening.
Earlier in the afternoon, Jesse and PWHL Toronto defeated PWHL Montreal 2-1 for their 10th straight win at the Penguins home arena as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Weekend. It was the most attended women’s hockey game in Pittsburgh history.
Jesse wore her brother’s No. 37 Red Wings jersey during walk-ins before her game.
The talented siblings posed for a picture together on the bench in between games.