Santa Hampus graced the Pastrnak Family with his presents.

Hampus Lindholm dressed up as Santa Claus for David Pastrnak’s 1-year-old daughter, Freya, on Christmas Eve.

In a video posted to the Boston Bruins forward’s Instagram story, Lindholm is dressed in a Santa suit as he adds another gift to Freya’s large pile of presents. Lindholm then gave the adorable tot a sweet head pat.

“Thank you Santa Hampus,” Pastrnak wrote on his story.