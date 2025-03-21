Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 21
© Washington Capitals / Gabby Shirley
1. Young(ish) Capitals fans
Two Washington Capitals pulled off a great throwback. On Tuesday, two fans wore the same No. 8 foam hats that they wore 20 years prior to cheer on Alex Ovechkin’s great chase. The video broadcast showed a clip of the two men wearing the No. 8 hats as children at a game in 2005 and then now as adults at the game against the Detroit Red Wings. The only difference was a little more facial hair and Ovechkin’s signature on the hats.
Ranking: Then and now
Darren Raddysh’s grandma brought the party to Amalie Arena. The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman’s 94-year-old grandma attended her first NHL game on Monday during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Grandma Lorraine was shown on the arena video board dancing and cheering. After the game, Raddysh said the game topped any he has played in the NHL and that he was happy his grandma was able to make the trip down from Toronto.
Ranking: Grand moment
Adin Hill came through for a fellow goalie. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie gifted a young goalie his stick after he saw her sign before practice. “Adin Hill: I’m a goalie too! Could I get a puck and a pic with U,” the young girl’s handmade sign read. Before going on the ice, Hill motioned for the girl to come over to gift her his stick and take a picture.
Ranking: Goalies supporting goalies
Victor Mancini is already feeling the love in Vancouver. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman met a young fan who bought his game-used stick after the team’s game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Last week, Greyson’s reaction went viral when he purchased the defenseman’s stick. The video caught Mancini’s attention, and he invited Greyson to the game on Tuesday. Mancini signed Greyson’s stick after the game. The young fan also gave the defenseman a stuffed moose in nod to his nickname.
Ranking: Fast fan favorite
Mitch Marner showed of his soccer moves on Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward headed the puck like a soccer ball to keep it in the zone during a game against the Colorado Avalanche. Later in the game, he wasn’t done playing soccer. After losing his stick, Marner kicked the puck over the blue line out of the Maple Leafs zone to stop Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar from shooting the puck.
Ranking: Multi-sport athlete
Seth Jarvis needed to catch up on his sleep. The Carolina Hurricanes took a quick nap in the goal during practice on Wednesday. The Hurricanes social media team posted a video of Jarvis resting against the back of the net as one of his teammates worked on stick skills next to the forward.
Ranking: Just resting his eyes