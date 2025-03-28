Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 28
© Dallas Stars / Billy Sushi Minneapolis
Dalibor Dvorsky’s dad timed his visit perfectly this week. On Sunday, the St. Louis Blues forward made his NHL debut in front of his dad who was visiting from Slovakia. Earlier in the week, Dvorsky’s dad was visiting him in Springfield, Mass, when the Blues recalled him from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on Saturday. His dad then canceled his flight to watch his son’s milestone moment at Enterprise Center. “It’s [a] fantastic, emotional moment,” Dvorsky’s father said in an interview with FanDuel Sports Network. “I’m very happy that I can be here.”
Ranking: Timing is everything
Jake Oettinger took a minute to make a fellow goalie’s day. The Dallas Stars goalie gifted a signed stick to a young fan who held up a heartfelt sign during warmups. “Two open heart surgeries didn’t stop me from playing in net!! Jake, how about that stick?” the young fan’s sign read. Oettinger signed his goalie stick before throwing it over the glass for the fan. The young goalie grinned as he held up his new souvenir.
Ranking: Goalie love
Rasmus Andersson and a Seattle Kraken fan got into a staring contest on Tuesday. The Calgary Flames defenseman stared down a Kraken fan after he scored a goal against Seattle at Scotiabank Saddledome. In the third period, Andersson ripped a slap shot past Kraken goalie Joey Daccord to give the Flames a 3-2 lead. Andersson spotted the lone Kraken fan sitting in the front row and performed his signature stare. After, the Flames gifted the Kraken fan a custom shirt that said, “Rasmus Andersson stared at me.”
Ranking: Stop and stare
Nino Niederreiter’s friends didn’t let a few thousand miles stop them from cheering on their guy. The Winnipeg Jets forward’s buddies traveled from Switzerland to watch their friend and the Jets play the Washington Capitals at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Niederreiter’s friends all sported the forward’s Switzerland national team jersey as they sat in the stands.
Ranking: Swiss pack
Alex Ovechkin and Kirill Kaprizov did lunch this week. The Minnesota Wild forward took the Washington Capitals captain to a local Minneapolis sushi restaurant on Wednesday, the day before their two teams faced off at Xcel Energy Center. Ovechkin posed for pictures with the restaurant’s staff and fans while he hung out with his fellow countryman. A step up from Ovechkin’s usual pregame meal of a Subway sandwich and Hot Cheetos.
Whille that was before the game, Ovechkin also earned some cheers from hockey fans for urging his team back on to the ice to congratulate Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleuryon his impending retirement.
Ranking: Cue “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” by, Harry Styles