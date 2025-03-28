Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 28

Alex Ovechkin and Kirill Kaprizov did lunch this week. The Minnesota Wild forward took the Washington Capitals captain to a local Minneapolis sushi restaurant on Wednesday, the day before their two teams faced off at Xcel Energy Center. Ovechkin posed for pictures with the restaurant’s staff and fans while he hung out with his fellow countryman. A step up from Ovechkin’s usual pregame meal of a Subway sandwich and Hot Cheetos.

Whille that was before the game, Ovechkin also earned some cheers from hockey fans for urging his team back on to the ice to congratulate Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleuryon his impending retirement.

Ranking: Cue “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” by, Harry Styles