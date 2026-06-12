Kings new coach Laviolette corrects pronunciation of San Diego in 'Anchorman' reference

At his introductory press conference as new head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, it's safe to say Peter Laviolette was in a glass case of emotion.

The veteran head coach met the media on Wednesday and talked opportunity, strategy and a little about his hockey past. When a reporter mentioned Laviolette's playing career, citing his season with the San Diego Gulls (then of the IHL now of the AHL), Laviolette was quick to correct his pronunciation.

"San Di-AH-go," Laviolette said, as the room of gathered media members clearly got the joke.