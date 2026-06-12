Kings new coach Laviolette corrects pronunciation of San Diego in 'Anchorman' reference

In nod to Ferrell movie, new head man in L.A. cracks up press conference

Kings Laviolette laugh
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

At his introductory press conference as new head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, it's safe to say Peter Laviolette was in a glass case of emotion.

The veteran head coach met the media on Wednesday and talked opportunity, strategy and a little about his hockey past. When a reporter mentioned Laviolette's playing career, citing his season with the San Diego Gulls (then of the IHL now of the AHL), Laviolette was quick to correct his pronunciation.

"San Di-AH-go," Laviolette said, as the room of gathered media members clearly got the joke.

San Diego was famously mispronounced in a memorable scene in the comedy classic "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." In the movie, the titular character is of course played by Will Ferrell, a massive Kings fan.

So, is Laviolette just a big fan of the movie or was he just trying to curry favor with one of his new team's most famous fans?

The answer is probably that 60 percent of the time, it works every time.

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