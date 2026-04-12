Crosby, Ovechkin take opening face-off in 100th game against each other

The hockey rivalry of the century hit the century mark.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played each other for the 100th time on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

The milestone wasn't lost on either team and the pair of all-time greats ended up taking the opening face-off.

It seemed to be set up, with both Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin moving early on Ovechkin and Capitals forward Dylan Strome getting tossed from the opening face-off to make way for Ovechkin to go nose-to-nose with Crosby.