O'Neal stops by 'NHL on TNT' studio to clown around as 'Shaq Hyman'

Basketball Hall of Fame center is very large, would pose problems for goalies

Shaquille O'Neal pops in on the crew during the TNT intermission report

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Do they make skates in size 22?

NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, currently an analyst for the "NBA on TNT" team, stopped by the "NHL on TNT" show Saturday and didn't disappoint.

The large human with dozens of nicknames did a whole bunch of Shaq-like things around the studio and even added another name: Shaq Hyman.

The reference is to Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman , who has been ridiculously hot over the first three games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring six goals in three games. The moniker originally belonged to Hyman when he played for the Toronto Marlies thanks to his ability to score very close to the net as O'Neal was known for doing throughout his 19 NBA seasons where he won four titles.

Shaq of course has so many nicknames he's used to sharing a few so this one will just have to work that way.

O'Neal glided around the "NHL on TNT" studio pretty gracefully while correctly holding a left-handed stick (Shaq was right-handed during his NBA career, but maybe the lefty thing might have helped his 52.7 career free throw percentage).

He also did a bunch of Shaq things, mugging for the camera and nearly eclipsing "NHL on TNT" analyst and former goalie Henrik Lundqvist while showing how he would screen a netminder much to the delight of the studio crew including former NHL players Anson Carter and Paul Bissonette and veteran broadcaster Liam McHugh.

In case you are wondering, Hyman is officially listed at 6-1, 206 pounds. During his playing says O'Neal was listed at 7-1 and what was likely a pretty generous 325 pounds. Trying to track the puck through a player that size is every goalie's nightmare.

Short Shifts

Vikings draft pick McCarthy receives phone call from Gretzky in middle of interview

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 26

Andersen’s glove stays hot with 2 spectacular saves against Islanders

Oettinger sprawls out for pair of dazzling saves against Golden Knights

Kempe bats in sweet goal against Oilers in Game 2

Samsonov sports same suit before Game 3 for good luck

Bobrovsky makes ridiculous arm save with back to play against Lightning

Kesler, son fire up Canucks fans before Game 2 against Predators

Ullmark makes stunning split glove save against Maple Leafs in Game 2

Andersen makes impressive glove save against Islanders to keep game tied

Capitals bring newborn baby gear to hospital before 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Segarra talks Rangers fandom, makes Stanley Cup Playoff predictions in Q&A with NHL.com

Trouba, mother star in new AstraZeneca ‘Get Body Checked Against Cancer’ campaign

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 19

Abercrombie named coach of inaugural Tennessee State hockey team

Cooper wins 2024 Mr. TNT trophy

Golden Knights surprise former Make-A-Wish guest with championship ring

Penguins, Islanders line up to congratulate Carter after last NHL game 