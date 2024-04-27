O'Neal stops by 'NHL on TNT' studio to clown around as 'Shaq Hyman'

Do they make skates in size 22?

NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, currently an analyst for the "NBA on TNT" team, stopped by the "NHL on TNT" show Saturday and didn't disappoint.

The large human with dozens of nicknames did a whole bunch of Shaq-like things around the studio and even added another name: Shaq Hyman.

The reference is to Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman , who has been ridiculously hot over the first three games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring six goals in three games. The moniker originally belonged to Hyman when he played for the Toronto Marlies thanks to his ability to score very close to the net as O'Neal was known for doing throughout his 19 NBA seasons where he won four titles.

Shaq of course has so many nicknames he's used to sharing a few so this one will just have to work that way.

O'Neal glided around the "NHL on TNT" studio pretty gracefully while correctly holding a left-handed stick (Shaq was right-handed during his NBA career, but maybe the lefty thing might have helped his 52.7 career free throw percentage).

He also did a bunch of Shaq things, mugging for the camera and nearly eclipsing "NHL on TNT" analyst and former goalie Henrik Lundqvist while showing how he would screen a netminder much to the delight of the studio crew including former NHL players Anson Carter and Paul Bissonette and veteran broadcaster Liam McHugh.

In case you are wondering, Hyman is officially listed at 6-1, 206 pounds. During his playing says O'Neal was listed at 7-1 and what was likely a pretty generous 325 pounds. Trying to track the puck through a player that size is every goalie's nightmare.