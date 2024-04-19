Trouba, mother star in new AstraZeneca ‘Get Body Checked Against Cancer’ campaign

Rangers captain encourages fans to get screened for disease

AstroZeneca and the NHL promote getting screened for cancer

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is endorsing a different kind of body checking.

Trouba and his mother, Kristy, star in a new ad campaign for AstraZeneca, which is teaming up with the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association against cancer.

The focus of the campaign is simple: conversations with your doctor and regular screenings can help you and your loved ones stay ahead of any potential health problems.

The campaign is called "Get Body Checked Against Cancer."

The new ad starts out with some NHL highlights, showing clean and effective body checks as Trouba talks about how the technique can change a game. The camera zooms out from the television to reveal Trouba and his mom in the waiting room of a doctor's office. The two go on to talk about the benefits of regular screenings and speaking to your doctor.

More information is available at GetBodyChecked.com.

AstraZeneca is an official partner of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

