When life gives you numbers, halve them, kind of.

Chris Tanev had an amusing reason for choosing to wear No. 3 with the Dallas Stars after being traded to the team on Wednesday.

“Basically, I thought three is half of an eight, pretty much,” Tanev said in a video posted by the Stars. “So that’s, so that’s sort of how I landed on it.”

The veteran defenseman wore the No. 8 for 13 of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.