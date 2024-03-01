Carter’s kids read Penguins starting lineup before dad’s 1,300th NHL game

Jeff Carter kicked off his 1,300th NHL game in a big way.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward’s two kids surprised him by reading the starting lineup in the locker room before the team’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Carter’s son, Caden, and daughter, Emersyn, wore their dad’s No. 77 jersey as they took turns reading the starters.

When it came time to announce their dad’s name, the adorable siblings brought the energy.

“And number 77, Big...Jeff...Carter,” the two said in unison.

After earning applause from the locker room, they ran over to give Carter a big hug.