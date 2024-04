The writing is on the wall that Ilya Samsonov is very superstitious.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie wore the exact same outfit before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round that he wore before Game 2.

Samsonov arrived at Scotiabank Arena sporting the same salmon checkered suit hoping it would bring him the same luck it did on Monday.

In Game 2, the Maple Leafs goalie had 27 saves in the team’s 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins to tie the series 1-1.