Bobrovsky makes ridiculous arm save with back to play against Lightning

Panthers goalie keeps score tied during second period of Game 2

TBL@FLA R1, Gm2: Bobrovsky makes a superb save on Dumba's blast

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Sergei Bobrovsky’s got back.

The Florida Panthers goalie made a dazzling diving save with his back to the play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

With the game tied 2-2 in the second period, Bobrovsky was out of position when Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba picked up the loose puck in front of the crease. Dumba attempted to backhand it into the net when Bobrovsky dove across the crease to stop the puck with the back of his arm.

Panthers fans gave their goalie a loud ovation after the highlight reel play.

Bobrovsky's teammates were in awe of what they saw.

“My vantage point was on the bench, I was in shock,” Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “It was incredible. You love to see it.”

The veteran goalie finished the game with 21 saves as the Panthers defeated the Lightning 3-2 in overtime. Florida leads the series 2-0.

“I think the first shot he missed the net and the second one I was a little bit late behind the play,” Bobrovsky said. “It was desperation, I tried to throw as much body as possible and was able to make the save.”

-NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price contributed to this report.

