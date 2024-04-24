Bobrovsky makes ridiculous arm save with back to play against Lightning

Sergei Bobrovsky’s got back.

The Florida Panthers goalie made a dazzling diving save with his back to the play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

With the game tied 2-2 in the second period, Bobrovsky was out of position when Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba picked up the loose puck in front of the crease. Dumba attempted to backhand it into the net when Bobrovsky dove across the crease to stop the puck with the back of his arm.