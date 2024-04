Adrian Kempe skated into the batter’s box ready to score.

The Los Angeles Kings forward showed off his baseball skills when he batted the puck in the air for a goal against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round.

Late in the first period, Kempe deflected a midair feed from Anze Kopitar past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner to give the Kings a 2-0 lead.