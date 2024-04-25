Oettinger sprawls out for pair of dazzling saves against Golden Knights

Stars goalie keeps score tied during 2nd period of Game 2

VGK@DAL R1, Gm2: Oettinger makes three stops in a row

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jake Oettinger can stop it laying down.

The Dallas Stars goalie made a pair of remarkable saves while sprawled out on the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round on Wednesday.

In the second period with both teams shorthanded, Oettinger made a pad save on a shot by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. The veteran defenseman then backhanded his own rebound which the Stars goalie saved with his glove as he sprawled out on his side.

Theordore shot another rebound which Oettinger stopped again still laying down on the ice to keep the score tied 1-1.

Standing up is overrated anyway.

