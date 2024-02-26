Chelios’s family, celebrities, Shoot the Puck as part of jersey retirement festivities

CHICAGO -- There was plenty of family and a few celebrities at United Center for Chris Chelios's No. 7 jersey retirement on Sunday, and some took their turn on the ice, too.

Chelios’s youngest daughter Tara, supermodel Cindy Crawford, former Chicago Blackhawks president Theo Epstein and singer/songwriter Eddie Vedder all took part in Shoot the Puck during the second intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Crawford, who the in-game host said hadn’t held a hockey stick prior to Sunday, missed on her first two chances to “score on one of the three openings on a goalie cutout.” Her third attempt, however, went 5-hole and the crowd cheered in approval.

Crawford is from DeKalb, IL, about an hour west of Chicago.

She was the only one with a successful shot. Vedder, who got a little coaching from Chelios prior to his turn, came close on two of his three attempts.

Crawford missed on three attempts in final round, when there’s only one slot in the cutout.

Model, actress, skincare spokeswoman and apparently a pretty good shot in hockey. Crawford can do it all.