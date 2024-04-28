Predators penalty kill rewarded with action figures for good play

Inspired by assistant coach Hinote, players pick up famous bad guys for big stops

chucky joker

© Nashville Predators

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators penalty kill has been inspired by some unique characters: The Joker, Chucky, Pennywise and Shredder.

Those aren't nicknames for the players throwing their sticks and bodies in front of shots. No, those are the rewards those players get for doing it.

Standing tall among the hockey gear in the locker stalls of several Predators players are action figures and other tchotchkes, rewards for a job well done from Predators assistant coach Dan Hinote, who oversees Nashville's penalty kill.

"Sometimes blocking shots or good sticks or a good clear doesn't go on the game sheet as much as a goal," defenseman Alexandre Carrier said. "Our PK coach, he found a way to give us some credit sometimes."

It feels like the prize a well-behaved third-grader gets after a dentist visit, when they get to reach into the "prize drawer."

"I wouldn't exactly call it like that," forward Mark Jankowski said with a laugh. "I mean, we're putting our bodies on the line here on the PK. But it's just to show your work is being appreciated and to keep going hard."

pennywise

© Nashville Predators

Hinote has used other motivational tactics during his four seasons with the Predators, but his toy drive seems to have struck a fun chord.

"It's so silly but at the same time it's funny and it rallies up the room, pushes each other to be better a PK guy," defenseman Jeremy Lauzon said.

Carrier's stall has two figurines, one of the Cesar Romero version of The Joker, from the 1960's "Batman" television show, and Chucky, the evil doll from the "Child's Play" movies. 

Jankowski has a small version of Pennywise, the killer clown from the "It" movies. Lauzon has Shredder, the villain from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Forward Kiefer Sherwood chose an orange skull when it was his turn to claim a prize. It was one of the items Hinote picked up during a vacation in Mexico during the NHL All-Star break.

"It's valuing the little things," Sherwood said. "PK is a big part of our game and especially down the stretch, it's going to be a big part of team success. And especially with their power play, we know how lethal they can be. So it's just kind of funny. I just got it today."

Sherwood was rewarded in part for a Predators penalty kill that went 6-for-6 in the first two games of the series. However the Canucks scored both their goals in a 2-1 in Game 3 with the man-advantage.

The Predators penalty killers will look for more success, and potentially more toys, in Game 4 on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS).

"We're all competitors, we all want to be the best individually, but as a team as well," Carrier said. "So the more you get, the more you help the team and the more you get wins."

