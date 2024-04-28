Predators penalty kill rewarded with action figures for good play

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators penalty kill has been inspired by some unique characters: The Joker, Chucky, Pennywise and Shredder.

Those aren't nicknames for the players throwing their sticks and bodies in front of shots. No, those are the rewards those players get for doing it.

Standing tall among the hockey gear in the locker stalls of several Predators players are action figures and other tchotchkes, rewards for a job well done from Predators assistant coach Dan Hinote, who oversees Nashville's penalty kill.

"Sometimes blocking shots or good sticks or a good clear doesn't go on the game sheet as much as a goal," defenseman Alexandre Carrier said. "Our PK coach, he found a way to give us some credit sometimes."

It feels like the prize a well-behaved third-grader gets after a dentist visit, when they get to reach into the "prize drawer."

"I wouldn't exactly call it like that," forward Mark Jankowski said with a laugh. "I mean, we're putting our bodies on the line here on the PK. But it's just to show your work is being appreciated and to keep going hard."