Schwartz throws towel back to Kraken bench, lands on Bylsma’s head

Dan Bylsma wasn’t sweating out the Seattle Kraken’s game, but he got toweled off anyway.

During a stoppage of play in the second period, Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz toweled himself off and then tossed it back to the bench, clearly without looking. The rogue towel ended up on top of an unsuspecting Bylsma, covering his face.

Luckily, the TNT camera captured the silly moment.

After the game, Bylsma brought the towel to his postgame press conference and said, “Schwartzy” in response.

Looks like coaches have to keep their heads up on the bench too.