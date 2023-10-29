Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

The Nashville Predators showed off their creativity during this Halloween season with some unique costumes.
The team posted photos on social media showing off the players’ outfits.
Barrie recreates viral Bieber outfit while teammates have fun with holiday getups
© Nashville Predators
Tyson Barrie recreated the recent viral Justin Bieber photo, copying Bieber’s grey sweats outfit to a T, yellow crocs and all. Meanwhile, Barrie’s wife, Emma, dressed up as Hailey Bieber to complete the photo.
Cody Glass and Colton Sissons dressed up as boy scouts, Jeremy Lauzon and Alexandre Carrier dressed up as French people (with baguettes), Roman Josi went all out with his zombie costume, Yakov Trenin went as Neo from The Matrix and Michael McCarron dressed up as a dalmatian (and brought Cruella de Vil).
Meanwhile, Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev dressed up as legendary coach Ted Lasso, while his wife, Ksenia, dressed up as Keeley Jones, another character on the TV show.
It sure seemed like everyone had a scary good time celebrating the holiday.