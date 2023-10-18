Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife

The Halloween spookiness has already begun for New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad and his wife, Irma.

The couple revealed its holiday costume Tuesday night, through Irma’s Instagram story, and it's one that might be pretty relatable for a lot of parents out there.

The Zibanejads – who welcomed their first child, Ella, at the end of August – dressed up as new parents, a costume that included messy hair, dirty clothes and mismatched socks to round out the stereotypical look.

Mika wore a shirt that said, “(New) Dad” that had a few baby toys, a dirty sock and even a makeshift dirty diaper attached to it. Irma donned a t-shirt that said, “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes” while she wore runny makeup and had her cup of coffee to go.

Now we can only wonder how hard it was for the couple to find a babysitter for the night out.