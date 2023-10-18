Short Shifts

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Ducks' Terry meets NFL legend Aikman

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Hill to sport Las Vegas themed mask for Golden Knights

'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon on 'Tonight Show'

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Zibanejad wears ‘new parent’ Halloween costume with wife

Couple welcomed first child in August, go all out for holiday

Zibanejad halloween costume with wife split

© Irma Zibanejad

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Halloween spookiness has already begun for New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad and his wife, Irma.

The couple revealed its holiday costume Tuesday night, through Irma’s Instagram story, and it's one that might be pretty relatable for a lot of parents out there.

The Zibanejads – who welcomed their first child, Ella, at the end of August – dressed up as new parents, a costume that included messy hair, dirty clothes and mismatched socks to round out the stereotypical look.

Mika wore a shirt that said, “(New) Dad” that had a few baby toys, a dirty sock and even a makeshift dirty diaper attached to it. Irma donned a t-shirt that said, “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes” while she wore runny makeup and had her cup of coffee to go.

Now we can only wonder how hard it was for the couple to find a babysitter for the night out.