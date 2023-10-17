Short Shifts

Ducks forward Terry meets namesake Aikman in Monday Night Football booth
Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey lost in house fire
Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener
Hill to sport old-school Las Vegas-themed mask
'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance
Save of the Season? Trouba lays out to stop puck at goal line
Blue Jackets 'welcome back' Quick after 1-day tenure last season
Karlsson’s daughter finally meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh
United by Hockey Mobile Museum starts North American tour in Ottawa
Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon with Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
Senators honor new owner Andlauer, Giroux before home opener
Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors McCoy, school's 1st Black woman hockey player
Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Snow's family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Latest news, images from the around the NHL

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog. All 32 NHL teams will be having special nights all season long, and NHL.com will provide all the details.

Here is the latest from around the NHL.

October 17

New York Islanders

UBS Arena hosted Hispanic Heritage Night against the Arizona Coyotes. The team employed the food services of the popular Miguel Flores Restaurant on Long Island, serving up authentic tacos and pupusas.

The team highlighted the Latina Sisters Support Inc., an organization that provides medical and emotional support for those facing breast cancer.

The Islanders also sold special collectible pucks, adorned with a colorful Sugar Skull wearing a team helmet, with the proceeds benefitting the New York Islanders Children's Fund and the team's aim to grow the game in Hispanic communities, something the team spoke of doing in a video clip shared earlier.

October 15

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks started their home season with an annual tradition, introducing their 21st Duck.

This year it was Trent Sullivan. Read all about his big night here.

October 14

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks held their Hispanic Heritage Night, auctioning off Los Tiburones jerseys.

Here are all the details:

Boston Bruins

The Bruins held Teacher Appreciation Night. During the 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators, the Bruins recognized Doug Scott, Jedediyah Williams, Marissa Ramos and Shannon Sheldon as the 2023 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year semifinalists.

Additionally, Ashley Puopolo, a STEM specialist at Stoneham Central Middle School, was honored as the Community All Star for her commitment to teaching students about the importance of STEM inside and outside the classroom. In November 2022, Puopolo was selected as the Bruins Future Goals Teacher of the Month.