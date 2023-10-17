Welcome to the NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog. All 32 NHL teams will be having special nights all season long, and NHL.com will provide all the details.

Here is the latest from around the NHL.

October 17

New York Islanders

UBS Arena hosted Hispanic Heritage Night against the Arizona Coyotes. The team employed the food services of the popular Miguel Flores Restaurant on Long Island, serving up authentic tacos and pupusas.

The team highlighted the Latina Sisters Support Inc., an organization that provides medical and emotional support for those facing breast cancer.

The Islanders also sold special collectible pucks, adorned with a colorful Sugar Skull wearing a team helmet, with the proceeds benefitting the New York Islanders Children's Fund and the team's aim to grow the game in Hispanic communities, something the team spoke of doing in a video clip shared earlier.