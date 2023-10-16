'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance

Trent Sullivan typifies what it means to be the 21st Duck.

The annual honor, given by the Anaheim Ducks to a fan who embodies perseverance, character, courage, inspiration and contributions to the community, couldn't have found a more appropriate winner than Sullivan.

Sullivan was born with a congenital heart defect and needed a heart transplant when he was just days old. Since then he has also undergone a kidney transplant, pacemaker surgery and chemotherapy.

Sullivan, who is basically a walking, talking miracle, turned 30 this year.

Seemingly nothing can slow Sullivan down, volunteering for Camp del Corazon, American Heart Association, Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC) Miracle Network and Renal Support Network, four worthy causes that aid and support patients and families that are in situations similar to his.

He is also a part of Grant's Wishes, a non-profit set up by his family that honors his late brother Grant who died from childhood cancer in 2002.

That is a very full plate, but for his favorite NHL team, Sullivan would find some time to take on the honor of being 21st Duck.