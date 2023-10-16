Short Shifts

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon on 'Tonight Show'

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance

After heart transplant as infant, then kidney transplant, chemo and more, longtime fan still volunteers

21st duck 2023
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Trent Sullivan typifies what it means to be the 21st Duck.

The annual honor, given by the Anaheim Ducks to a fan who embodies perseverance, character, courage, inspiration and contributions to the community, couldn't have found a more appropriate winner than Sullivan.

Sullivan was born with a congenital heart defect and needed a heart transplant when he was just days old. Since then he has also undergone a kidney transplant, pacemaker surgery and chemotherapy.

Sullivan, who is basically a walking, talking miracle, turned 30 this year.

Seemingly nothing can slow Sullivan down, volunteering for Camp del Corazon, American Heart Association, Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC) Miracle Network and Renal Support Network, four worthy causes that aid and support patients and families that are in situations similar to his.

He is also a part of Grant's Wishes, a non-profit set up by his family that honors his late brother Grant who died from childhood cancer in 2002.

That is a very full plate, but for his favorite NHL team, Sullivan would find some time to take on the honor of being 21st Duck.

"This is such a big honor for me," Sullivan said during an intermission interview with Kent French and Guy Hebert on Bally Sports West on Sunday as hoards of supporters cheered in the background. "Just coming from someone who has dealt with a lot and still dealing with a lot. But hey, you know what, I've always found a way to persevere and look at things in a different light."

Just days ago, Sullivan learned he would be named 21st Duck from one of the best players in team history, Hockey Hall of Fame forward Teemu Selanne.

Sullivan also got the chance to talk to the team in the locker room, as is custom.

"Honestly, it was like talking to old buds," Sullivan laughed. "The fact that I was selected to be the 21st Duck ... I would have never thought in my whole life of living with what I have to deal with, being a part of this ... It's such a huge honor."