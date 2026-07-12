Boldy chips over railing, gets high fives at American Century Championship

Onlookers erupted after Boldy cleared the railing and plopped right on the green to save himself. He was treated to raucous cheers and a round of high fives from fans in the stands.

Boldy was on the course with Florida Panthers forwards and USA Hockey teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk . The chemistry from the Olympics was clearly still there.

The trio also made sure they showed off the gold medals at Edgewood Tahoe Resort for the annual celebrity event.

And while ending up in the grandstands isn't ideal, Boldy had a pretty good day overall, finishing Round 2 of the event tied with actor Alfonso Ribeiro for 13th place with 27 points.

The only NHL player ahead of Boldy was retired forward Joe Pavelski (2nd place, 48 points), who also happens to be the event's defending champion. Pavelski, who led the event after Round 1 on Friday, trails only former tennis pro Mardy Fish, the 2020 and 2024 champ, who leads the tournament with 52 points.

As for other ice dwellars out on the course, Matthew Tkachuk sits in 22nd place tie with Pro Football Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Brian Urlacher with 22 points. Retired NHL forward T.J. Oshie has 20 points and is tied for 25th with golf digest host Hally Leadbetter and actor Joe Don Baker. Brady Tkachuk is tied for 55th place with retired NFL great Charles Woodson (-7 points).

NHL superfan Charles Barkley, who is best known for his Hall of Fame NBA career and work as a basketball TV analyst, sits alone in 71st place with -20 points. There are 90 competitors in the field.

Let's hope that tomorrow Boldy stays out of the stands all together, because you never know where your errant shot can land.