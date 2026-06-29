Blues prospects visit MLS facility to kick off development camp

ST. LOUIS -- Colin Ralph was the first of the St. Louis Blues prospects to step up and try his luck at scoring off an experienced goalkeeper.

Ralph, a second-round pick and defenseman in the 2024 NHL Draft, calmly stepped up to the dot and placed a shot into the upper right-hand corner for a goal.

Fellow Blues prospects celebrated with Ralph. It was that kind of day for the prospects, who kicked off development camp with a visit to St. Louis City SC's facility, including Energizer Park, to learn the life of an MLS player, take part in some drills and even take PK's against the City2 MLS NEXT Pro team's keepers on a hot, steamy day in St. Louis on Monday.

"I played soccer until I was in eighth grade," Ralph said. "I played club soccer. My sister (Lucabella) was a college soccer player (at Kent State University), so it kind of runs in the family a bit. But in eighth grade I gave it up to just focus on hockey."

After converting his PK, Ralph may have to rethink his ambitions of reaching the NHL and take stab at a career in MLS.

"Looks like it, yeah," Ralph joked. "Might be in the cards now. It's good to get in front of some scouts' eyes, get some attention on it."