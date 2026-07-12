Boldy marks golf ball with gold medal, finishes in top 10 at American Century

Defending champion Pavelski finishes second, Boldy 9th in annual event

Boldy gold medal
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Is that ball marker regulation size or what?

Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy went a route very few humans could even opt to go by using his gold medal to mark his ball during the final round of the American Century Championship on Sunday.

The annual celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe South is always good for a few laughs as some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment let loose for a weekend on the links. Boldy certainly provided a moment on Saturday during Round 2, chipping over a railing and on to the green like something out of "Happy Gilmore."

The medal seemed to work its magic as Boldy stepped up and drained a lengthy putt to cheers from fans.

But Sunday was all about finishing strong, and, just as he helped Team USA to an Olympic gold medal in hockey - United States teammates and now Florida Panthers forwards Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk were also out on the links for the American Century Championship - Boldy played quite well.

The 24-year-old forward, who is about to enter his sixth NHL season, scored 43 points for the event (which awards points for aces, eagles, birdies, etc. instead of straight stroke play) finishing 9th in the overall standings.

Retired NHL forward Joe Pavelski , the event's defending champion, finished second this year with 66 points. Former pro tennis player Mardy Fish won the event (his third time doing so) with 72 points. NBA superstar Stephen Curry was third with 59 points. Women's golf legend Annika Sorenstam (58 points) and Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz (55) rounded out the top five.

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo was sixth, former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe finished seventh and former soccer player Taylor Twellman was just in front of Boldy in eighth place. Former NBA player Dell Curry, Stephen's father, finished 10th.

Matthew Tkachuk finished tied for 22nd place with Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. Retired NHL forward and current NHL on ESPN analyst T.J. Oshie tied for 28th with current NFL player Devante Adams. Brady Tkachuk was tied for 58th with former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

NHL superfan and NBA on ESPN analyst Charles Barkley finished in 69th place. There were 90 total competitors in the tournament.

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