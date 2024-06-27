Panthers, McDavid among those nominated for 2024 ESPYs

Florida nominated for ‘Best Team,’ Oilers center up for ‘Best Athlete, Men’s Sports’ among others

ESPYs nominations split

© Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

ESPN announced nominations for its annual ESPYs awards show on Wednesday, including a handful of NHL players and teams.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” as well as “Best NHL Player.”

McDavid is joined in his nomination for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and golfer Scottie Scheffler.

For “Best NHL Player,” McDavid was nominated alongside Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

This past season, McDavid earned the Conn Smythe Trophy given to the most valuable player of his team during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid and the Oilers pushed the Florida Panthers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the Panthers ultimately prevailed. The Panthers’ championship has them nominated for “Best Team” at the ESPYs.

The Panthers were nominated along with eight other championship teams, both in professional sports and college sports, including the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, Boston Celtics of the NBA and Texas Rangers of the MLB.

The 2024 ESPYs will broadcast on Thursday, July 11. Fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS until July 11 at 5 p.m. EST.

