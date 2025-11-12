Wild celebrates Johansson’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony

Veteran forward honored by team, receives silver stick

SJS@MIN: Johansson celebrates recent milestone with fans, family, teammates

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Marcus Johansson had a wild time celebrating his 1,000th NHL game.

The Minnesota Wild honored the veteran forward for achieving the career milestone with a special ceremony before their game against the San Jose Sharks at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday.

Johansson’s wife, Amelia, daughters, Mila and Elize, parents, Lars and Gunilla, and brother, Martin, joined him on the ice for the celebration.

A special tribute video of highlights throughout his 16 NHL seasons aired on the arena video board. Current and former teammates congratulated him on the achievement.

“I’m proud to call you a friend and you are still my favorite linemate of all time even though I play with a guy who scored 900 goals,” former Washington Capitals teammate Nicklas Backstrom joked in the video.

Wild owner Craig Leopold presented Johansson with the Tiffany crystal on behalf of the League. Wild general manager Bill Guerin presented the veteran forward with the commemorative silver stick.

The team donated $5,000 to Children’s Minnesota on behalf of Johansson.

Before the game, Mila and Elize congratulated their dad on his milestone achievement in a special video posted by the Wild.

On Sunday, Johansson played in his 1,000th NHL game during a matchup against the Calgary Flames.

Johansson is in his fifth season with the Wild. He was drafted by the Capitals with the 24th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft and played nine seasons with the team. The veteran forward also had stints with the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken and Boston Bruins.

Short Shifts

Chara gets ovation from fans after Hall of Fame induction

Kopitar’s kids cheer on Kings forward during last visit to Montreal

Thornton makes fan's day at Hockey Hall of Fame Q&A session

Lundqvist enjoys double wins with New York sports

Star Wears: Anaheim Ducks award Gordon Bombay 'Mighty Ducks' jacket to player of game

Kopitar gets jersey from Crosby after last regular season matchup

Celebrini jokes he sees dentist 'a couple times' on Warriors broadcast

Matthews salutes Thornton after Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Rangers celebrate ‘Milestones & Moments’ throughout 100 seasons

Pink takes in Devils' latest home victory

Devils host 3 Make-A-Wish kids for practice, game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7

Penguins salute Ovechkin for 900th NHL goal

World Series champion Dodgers visit Kings with trophy

Dunne siblings support each other before USA-Canada women's 'Rivalry Series'

PWHL unveils team names for Seattle, Vancouver

Flames celebrate Kadri’s 1,000th NHL game 