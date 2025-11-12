Wild celebrates Johansson’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony

Marcus Johansson had a wild time celebrating his 1,000th NHL game.

The Minnesota Wild honored the veteran forward for achieving the career milestone with a special ceremony before their game against the San Jose Sharks at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday.

Johansson’s wife, Amelia, daughters, Mila and Elize, parents, Lars and Gunilla, and brother, Martin, joined him on the ice for the celebration.

A special tribute video of highlights throughout his 16 NHL seasons aired on the arena video board. Current and former teammates congratulated him on the achievement.

“I’m proud to call you a friend and you are still my favorite linemate of all time even though I play with a guy who scored 900 goals,” former Washington Capitals teammate Nicklas Backstrom joked in the video.

Wild owner Craig Leopold presented Johansson with the Tiffany crystal on behalf of the League. Wild general manager Bill Guerin presented the veteran forward with the commemorative silver stick.