Lightning coach Cooper hosts players, kids fishing trip to benefit cancer research

'Coop's Catch for Kids' has another successful fundraising year

tbl fishing
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It was a fishy way to spend an off day for the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the most literal sense of the term.

The team joined coach Jon Cooper at the 7th annual "Coop's Catch for Kids" an exciting day of fishing out on the water while helping raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Players, coaches and kids took to the water outside of the Tampa Convention Center to try and reel in what they could with proceeds benefitting the J5 Foundation, Cooper's charity founded in 2022 that has already helped raise over $1 million for the cause.

Cooper hosted "guest of honor" Remi, a young girl who received eight types of chemotherapy over almost three years and is now in remission.

Of course, Remi reeled in a catch.

The day was made in part by presenting sponsor Heritage Insurance.

Related Content

Ovechkin, Capitals give kids ‘best day ever’ at Hockey Fights Cancer skate

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Joshua hopes to be back in Canucks lineup after cancer surgery

NHL, NHLPA announce year-long Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

Short Shifts

Sabres invite Navy veteran to read starting lineup

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Ducks celebrate Military Appreciation Night with training team

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Save of the Season? Binnington's big slide, outstretched stick stops sure goal

Ullmark, Swayman share special moment before matchup

Tage Thompson gifts puck to young fan with same name

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8

PWHL unveils new uniforms for Inaugural 6 teams 

Maple Leafs visit veterans center for Remembrance Day

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

Backlund honored for 1,000th NHL game in Calgary, all with Flames

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 1

Fan dressed as Jarvis joins Hurricanes for postgame Storm Surge

Matthews meets young fan who dressed up as his hockey card for Halloween

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Goal of the season? Foegele spins around for sick backhand goal