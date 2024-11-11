Lightning coach Cooper hosts players, kids fishing trip to benefit cancer research

It was a fishy way to spend an off day for the Tampa Bay Lightning, in the most literal sense of the term.

The team joined coach Jon Cooper at the 7th annual "Coop's Catch for Kids" an exciting day of fishing out on the water while helping raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Players, coaches and kids took to the water outside of the Tampa Convention Center to try and reel in what they could with proceeds benefitting the J5 Foundation, Cooper's charity founded in 2022 that has already helped raise over $1 million for the cause.