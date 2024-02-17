Stauber has shutout, goalie goal in same AHL game

Makes 24 saves, scores into empty net for Blackhawks affiliate

jaxson stauber AHL goalie goal

© Jaxson Stauber #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks tends the net against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at United Center on February 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Making 24 saves for his first professional shutout would have been memorable enough for Jaxson Stauber. But how about providing an exclamation point with a goalie goal?

Stauber became the first goalie in American Hockey League history to accomplish each feat in the same game during Rockford's 4-0 win against Chicago on Friday.

The 24-year-old, in his second season with Rockford, the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, was putting the finishing touches on his shutout when opposing defenseman Alex Green dumped the puck into the Rockford zone after Chicago goalie Adam Scheel was pulled for an extra attacker. Stauber reached the puck behind his own goal cage and didn't hesitate, lofting the puck down the ice. It bounced twice and slid into the empty net with one minute remaining.

And here's more: Stauber's father, Robb Stauber, also scored a goalie goal in the AHL, for Rochester in 1995.

In five games with the Blackhawks last season, Jaxson Stauber was 5-1-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

The younger Stauber became the 23rd goalie in AHL history to score a goalie goal, joining the likes of Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks, Joel Hofer of the St. Louis Blues and Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nedeljkovic is the only goalie with two AHL goals -- for Charlotte in 2017-18 and for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier this season.

Related Content

Jarry celebrated for scoring Penguins' 1st goalie goal

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again

Short Shifts

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

For 2024 NHL Stadium Series, Samuelsson brings new flair to popular local dishes

Lightning unveil legacy third jerseys

Hurricanes share their best pickup lines in honor of Valentine’s Day

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time

Golden Knights celebrate Pietrangelo's 1,000th NHL game

Marchessault scores funky goal off lucky bounce to put Golden Knights ahead

Lil Jon wears Golden Knights Stanley Cup ring during Super Bowl halftime show

Coyotes siblings crack jokes reading starting lineup

Drury’s dad, former Whalers forward, reads Hurricanes starting lineup on throwback night

Blackhawks bring back Cheli's Chili in honor of legendary defenseman Chelios

Wild, Penguins honor Fleury before 1,000th NHL game ceremony  

Maple Leafs annual outdoor practice draws crowd, dogs

Swayman, Demko make up after hug snub at All-Star Game

Bruins sport PWHL Boston apparel during arrivals for Women in Sports Night

Panthers unveil jerseys for 3rd annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night