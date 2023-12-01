Jarry celebrated for scoring Penguins' 1st goalie goal

Veteran capitalizes on perfect opportunity, makes history

Tristan Jarry scores the Penguins' first goalie goal

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

After a goal from 188 feet away, he may have to change his name to Tristan Farry.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal from his own crease Thursday in a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He became the 17th goalie to score in NHL history, and the ninth to do by shooting the puck into the net. Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scored in their 3-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks last season on Feb. 25.

With the perfect strike, Jarry set off a big celebration with teammates and on social media.

Jarry is an old hat at scoring goals as he scored for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL during his minor league career.

The Penguins affiliate even gave the moment the full meme treatment.

Even Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who has seen quite a few things during his time in the League, was impressed.

Jarry of course got the first NHL goal treatment from the team.

And who knows, maybe that puck collection gets added to in the future.

