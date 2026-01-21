Greatest Save Candidate: Jarry pulls out windmill move against Devils

Oilers goalie performs acrobatics, robs Glass

NJD@EDM: Jarry makes a huge glove save on Glass

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Tristan Jarry had a whirlwind of a night on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Oilers goalie performed an impressive windmill save against the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place.

During the second period, Devils forward Connor Brown broke away down the ice with teammate Cody Glass for a 2-on-1 while on the penalty kill. Brown brought the puck into the Oilers zone then passed it to Glass who quickly shot it at Jarry. The Oilers goalie then made a sliding glove save that sent his feet into the air and spun him in a circle.

Oilers fans got on their feet to applaud the spectacular save.

The game was Jarry’s first home start since being traded to the Oilers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12.

Looks like he impressed his new fan base.

