Thousands participate in inaugural Gaudreau Family 5k

Friends and fans turned out in droves for the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5k on Saturday, held at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey, to honor the life and legacy of brothers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew.

Over 1,100 runners and walkers showed up in person for the event and another 1,300 participated virtually according to the Associated Press.

The Gaudreau Family put on the event in the memory of Johnny, the former Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets forward, and Matthew, who were both tragically killed riding bicycles near their family's home in Salem County, New Jersey. They were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

The Gaudreau Family 5k raised money for an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School, a special needs school in Westville, New Jersey. Jane Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew's mother, is a finance associate. Kristin Gaudreau, the family’s oldest daughter, has worked at the school for over a decade and Johnny and Matthew spent time volunteering as teens.

Even some early rain couldn't scare off the participants on Saturday, who toughed it out and saw the sun break through the clouds as the day went on.

“I think it speaks to them as a family, how close they were and how everybody loved being around them,” Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk told the Associated Press. “You just see the support from this community and from other players as well that are here and traveled in. It just says a lot about Johnny, Matty, their legacy and this family as a whole, how much support they have because they’re such amazing people.”

Brady's brother, Matthew Tkachuk, was a teammate of Johnny Gaudreau's for six seasons with the Calgary Flames. Matthew is now preparing to play in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers. While they couldn't make it to New Jersey, the entire Panthers organization participated virtually.