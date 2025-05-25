U.S. wins 2025 IIHF championship, brings Gaudreau's jersey to collect trophy

Late star forward for USA honored after country wins for first time in 92 years

Team USA Gaudreau jersey

© TSN

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

There may have been the standard 26 players on the United States roster at the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship, but they had to make sure to bring one extra jersey with them on Sunday.

U.S. Men's National Team won the tournament for the first time in 92 years on Tage Thompson's overtime goal, defeating Switzerland 1-0, and when they went to collect the trophy, the team displayed a No. 13 home white jersey of Johnny Gaudreau.

Gaudreau, a New Jersey native and staple of U.S. men's hockey during international competition, and his brother Matthew were tragically killed on Aug. 29 when they were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey, after being struck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

All throughout the NHL season the League has mourned the loss of the brothers, once teammates at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey. Teams wore helmet decals with their jersey numbers and held moments of silence before games.

At the 2025 NHL Stadium Series, both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings, both teams wore various jerseys in honor of the Gaudreaus.

After Buffalo Sabres forward Thompson scored the winner, the celebration was on for the United States, which last won the event in 1933 by beating then six-time defending champion Canada, the only winner in IIHF history to that point.

After the goal celebration subsided, the U.S. had to include one of the best players to ever play for the trophy presentation.

