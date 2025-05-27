Guy Gaudreau throws 1st pitch at Phillies game

Father to Johnny, Matthew, spreads awareness for upcoming memorial 5K run

Guy Gaudreau first pitch

© Philadelphia Phillies

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Guy Gaudreau, father to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Gaudreau, wearing a T-shirt with his sons' numbers on it underneath his custom Phillies jersey, was joined by Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman for the pregame ceremony.

Johnny, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Matthew, a former pro hockey player, were killed on Aug. 29, 2024. They were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

On May 31, the Gaudreau family is hosting the first annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey, only about 19 miles south of Philadelphia.

The event will honor the two brothers.

Johnny was also recently honored by the United States men’s hockey team, after it secured the gold medal in the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The team brought out Johnny’s No. 13 jersey while accepting the championship trophy.

