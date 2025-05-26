United States honors Gaudreau after winning gold medal at World Championship

STOCKHOLM -- The United States had a little extra help in securing its first gold medal at the IIHF World Championship in 92 years.

Johnny Gaudreau.

"We did it for a reason. We had a purpose," goalie Jeremy Swayman said. "We had a great game plan, we were building every single game. We knew there was something special in this room, but the biggest thing was having Johnny Gaudreau in our room, too. This gold goes to him and the legacy that he's paved for all USA hockey players. That was something that we were really backing behind. In every single game we knew that he was with us and had our spirit, so this gold is for him.

"He would be here, obviously. We miss him terribly. What he's done for the game, what he's done for USA Hockey ... he's paved the way for a lot of kids like me. It was just really special to get the job done. Mission accomplished, for him."

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Aug. 29, 2024. They were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

"He's a guy that if he wasn't in the playoffs, he was here playing for USA Hockey," defenseman Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) said. "I think that's what every USA hockey player should strive to be. No one deserves this gold medal more than him. It's been awesome honoring him, especially tonight after winning. It makes me emotional thinking about it, but it's an awesome way to honor him."

Gaudreau's No. 13 jersey was present in the United States' locker room throughout the tournament.

On Sunday, it was again front and center after the U.S. won the tournament for the first time since 1933. The players brought it out onto the ice for the trophy presentation after Tage Thompson scored 2:02 into overtime to give the U.S. a 1-0 win against Switzerland.

"I played with him in my first Worlds (in 2018) and obviously played against him," Thompson said. "In the short time I've gotten to know him, just an amazing guy, lots of fun to be around. One of those guys that loves playing hockey, loves being around the rink, loves being around the guys. He's done so much for the game and so much for USA Hockey, so this one is special."

Gaudreau represented the U.S. five times at the World Championship, helping his country win bronze alongside Thompson in 2018. He is the United States' all-time leader at the event in points with 43 (13 goals, 30 assists).

"He has been a part of this for this whole time," defenseman Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators) said. "To honor him in that way was amazing. Johnny was an amazing person. A bunch of us knew him really well. To honor him ... he was such a key person and player for USA Hockey for years. To honor him like that ... I think he's watching us right now and he's very proud."

Skjei added that it was likely Werenski's idea to bring out Gaudreau's jersey during the celebration. Gaudreau played his final two NHL seasons with Werenski and the Blue Jackets before his passing. The two also played for the U.S. at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Skjei was right.

"I think about him before I go on the ice every game," Werenski said. "I see his jersey hanging there. In Columbus, it hangs there. Last year's tournament was the last time I got to play with him and share the ice with him. He deserves this.

"I'm just really happy to get a gold medal for him this year."