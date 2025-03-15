Oilers players Pickard, Skinner, try classic video game 'NHL '94'

Retro game is a real defensive battle for novice players

Skinner, Pickard battle it out on NHL '94 at the NHL Office in NY

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

No matter the year, no matter the season, no matter the day, it's always a good time for a little "NHL '94."

Edmonton Oilers Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner learned that at NHL Headquarters in New York this week, turning back the clock to play the enduringly popular retro hockey video game.

Pickard and Skinner took some orange chairs at NHL offices in Manhattan ahead of their game on Long Island Friday night for a little digital warmup.

Of course they both chose to be the Oilers.

The stats weren't pretty, unless you happened to be the digital goalie version of former Oilers netminder Bill Ranford. Eight shots total, four from each team, zero goals.

From the shown highlights it appears No. 39 Doug Weight, N0. 89 Petr Klima and No. 9 Shayne Corson controlled the puck most of the time for both teams (it appears line changes were turned off, probably best for novices).

Digital defenseman Dave Manson and Igor Kravchuk controlled the game for both sides, but there was one real star in the game.

"This goalie is unreal," Skinner remaked about his counterpart, a computer likeness of former Oilers goalie Bill Ranford.

Pickard agreed but it seemed more a lack of familiarity with the game by the players that stopped the pucks from finding the twine. Hard to blame them, of course, since Pickard was barely a toddler learning to walk when the game came out and Skinner wouldn't be born for another five years.

The contest ended in a scoreless tie.

Next time, use Jeremy Roenick , fellas.

Related Content

NHL '94 video game has enduring popularity 25 years later

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

Save of the Season? Ullmark jumps across crease for impressive glove save

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

Save of the Season? Ullmark jumps across crease for impressive glove save

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Panthers donate Stanley Cup ring to Hockey Hall of Fame

Price cheers on Canadiens against Canucks in Vancouver

Dylan Strome shares sweet moment with family before game against brother, Ducks

Kopitar makes appearance on Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’

Capitals release special lawn signs celebrating 'The GR8 CHASE'

Hurricanes celebrate Burns’ birthday with fake beards

Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team shows off flow at 2025 High School State Tournament

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Jarvis, Kotkaniemi fire up crowd before PWHL Takeover Tour game in Raleigh

Backstrom receives standing ovation from Capitals fans before ceremonial puck drop

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 7

Luongo puts goalie gear back on, joins Panthers for practice

Mazur makes Red Wings debut, fulfilling predicted childhood dream

Toffoli shares hotel room with Smith, Celebrini after trio scores in win

Ovechkin launches ‘The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer’