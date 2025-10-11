MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

Seattle 1st baseman looks stylish after winning 15-inning thriller to advance in postseason

Naylor with Kraken jersey after playoff win

© Seattle Mariners

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The world may never know if Josh Naylor was celebrating his team advancing in the MLB postseason, or if he was celebrating the Seattle Kraken’s season-opening win against the Anaheim Ducks.

After the Mariners' 3-2 marathon win over the Detroit Tigers in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday, Naylor -- Seattle's first baseman -- threw on his brand-new Kraken jersey in the locker room to celebrate.

The game went to 15 innings and lasted nearly five hours. Naturally, Naylor couldn’t help but show off his Kraken fandom afterwards.

Naylor got the stylish alternate jersey from the Kraken in September after the team released the new design. His teammate, Cal Raleigh, got one as well.

Naylor went 3-for-6 at the plate in Game 5 to lead the Mariners to their first American League Championship Series appearance in 24 years.

Looks like the jersey might have gotten a bit messy in the celebration, but nothing a quick wash can’t fix.

