MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

The world may never know if Josh Naylor was celebrating his team advancing in the MLB postseason, or if he was celebrating the Seattle Kraken’s season-opening win against the Anaheim Ducks.

After the Mariners' 3-2 marathon win over the Detroit Tigers in the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday, Naylor -- Seattle's first baseman -- threw on his brand-new Kraken jersey in the locker room to celebrate.

The game went to 15 innings and lasted nearly five hours. Naturally, Naylor couldn’t help but show off his Kraken fandom afterwards.