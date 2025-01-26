New York Rangers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NEW YORK RANGERS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Chris Kreider

Artemi Panarin

Mika Zibanejad

Defensemen

Adam Fox

Ryan McDonagh

Goalie

Henrik Lundqvist

Forwards: Kreider, Panarin and Zibanejad were the Rangers’ all-time leading scorers in the quarter-century, and it's not even close. Kreider led the Rangers with 565 points in 847 games, including a team-high 316 goals. Zibanejad was second with 548 points in 603 games. He was also second in goals (236) and assists (312). Panarin was third on the team this century with 500 points, but in 384 games. The next closest Rangers player in points was Derek Stepan, with 360. There were 13 players, including eight forwards, who played in more games than Panarin, but he led all Rangers players with 335 assists. He was third with 165 goals. Kreider, Zibanejad and Panarin are the leaders of the Rangers current core group of forwards, bringing the team to the Eastern Conference Final twice in the past three seasons. The Rangers selected Kreider with the No. 19 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. He made his debut in the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs and has been to the Stanley Cup Final once (2014), and the conference final five times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2024). Kreider is the Rangers’ all-time leader among skaters in playoff games played (123) and goals (48). Zibanejad is second with 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) in 58 playoff games with the Rangers, and Panarin has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games, including an overtime goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of the 2022 first round.

Defensemen: Fox and McDonagh were first and second, respectively, in scoring among Rangers defensemen in the quarter-century. Fox had 336 points, including a team-best 282 assists, in 393 games. McDonagh had 238 points (51 goals, 187 assists) in 516 games from 2010-18. Fox won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman for the 2020-21 season, when he had 47 points (five goals, 42 assists) in 55 games (the season was shortened to 56 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Fox's 74 points in 2021-22 were the most by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch had 79 points in 2000-01. It was the ninth-most points in a single season by a Rangers defenseman in team history. Fox remains a big part of the Rangers core. He helped them reach the conference final in 2022 and 2024. He is second to McDonagh in Rangers all-time scoring among defensemen with 39 points in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games. McDonagh was the Rangers captain from the start of the 2014-15 season until he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25, 2018. He had 41 points in 96 playoff games, helping the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, and the conference final in 2012 and 2015. He was traded as part of the rebuild that accelerated with Fox's arrival through a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on April 30, 2019.

Goalie: Lundqvist is not only the greatest goalie in Rangers history, he's one of the best goalies in NHL history. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023. Lundqvist, who broke into the NHL in the 2005-06 season, played his entire 15-year career with the Rangers, and is sixth all-time in NHL history with 459 wins in 887 games. He is the all-time leader in wins among Europe-born goalies in NHL history. He had a career 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage with 64 shutouts, which is 17th in NHL history. Lundqvist had 61 wins in the playoffs with 10 shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and .921 save percentage. He was 6-2 in Game 7s.