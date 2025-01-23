New Jersey Devils Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NEW JERSEY DEVILS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Patrik Elias

Jack Hughes

Zach Parise

Defensemen

Scott Niedermayer

Scott Stevens

Goalie

Martin Brodeur

Forwards: Elias is by far New Jersey's greatest offensive player in the past quarter-century. He played the most games (1,047) and leads all Devils players in goals (362), assists (552), points (914), power-play goals (103) and short-handed goals (16). He helped the Devils win the Stanley Cup in 2000 and 2003. Parise had 410 points (194 goals, 216 assists) in 502 games. Even though he ranks 14th in games played with New Jersey since the turn of the century, he's third in goals over this stretch and was a dynamic offensive competitor for the organization from 2005 to 2012, serving as captain in 2011-12. Hughes has made an incredible impact in just six seasons since becoming the first player from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program to move directly to the NHL in 2019-20. From the start of the 2019-20 season through Dec. 31, 2024, he is second among all New Jersey skaters with 327 points (129 goals, 198 assists) and first in points-per game (0.95; minimum two games) in 346 games.

Defensemen: Stevens, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007, left a lasting impression in his 13 seasons with the Devils, serving as captain for three Stanley Cup championships (1995, 2000, 2003), all the while becoming the most physically intimidating player at his position. Stevens, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2000, had 96 points (21 goals, 75 assists) and averaged 23:40 of ice time in 323 games in the past quarter-century. Niedermayer, a 2013 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, was also named to the Anaheim Ducks Quarter-Century First Team. He had 177 points (46 goals, 131 assists), 16 power-play goals, 17 game-winning goals and averaged a whopping 24:29 of ice time in 329 games from 2000 to 2004 in New Jersey, adding two Stanley Cup titles to the one he won in New Jersey in 1995.

Goalie: Simply put, Brodeur was dominant.

The NHL’s all-time leader in wins (691), racked up 467 of them with the Devils in the quarter-century, playing in 850 games and leading the Devils to two more (2000, 2003) Stanley Cup championships following their first title in 1995. Brodeur was 467-280-49, with 44 ties, a 2.26 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and franchise-leading 86 shutouts.